Look: The Ford F-150 Lightning suits up for police duty

To give it its full, unabridged name, this is the Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Special Service Vehicle. Which means it’s a police truck, just one built on Ford’s new F-150 Lightning.

Looks like electricity might be the better option for city police work. Acceleration is bonkers (it’ll do zero to 100kph in roughly 4sec), there’s room to carry all sorts of emergency response gear in the front boot and tray back, and the on-board battery can power lights or electrical equipment at a crime scene or accident.

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

Of course, the first joke that any anti-electric contingent will say is asking criminals to wait while they recharge.

PHOTO BY Ford

But, as Donald Glover once reminded us, this is America. And if there’s one thing that Americans do not do by halves, it’s serving sizes. And if there are two things that Americans do not do by halves, it’s serving sizes and police department spending. And Ford has an entire police advisory board, the entire purpose of which is to work with law enforcement to make the cars that work best for cops.

So you’ll be unsurprised to find simpler cop car features like easy-clean seats and floors, reinforced mounting points for radios and SCMODS, and...steel intrusion plates in the front seats, presumably so the cops don’t catch a surprise shank from their rear-seat passenger.

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

