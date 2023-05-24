Report: Is the Ford Expedition getting an EV version soon?

Just about every type of car is getting battery-powered these days. From small city cars to pickup trucks, the next generation of mobility is becoming more and more electric. Almost every automaker is investing big time in electric power, and Ford is among those going all in.

Ford recently previewed a pair of EVs in segments it’s known for, the pickup and SUV class. The first is a follow up to the F-150 Lightning, the company’s first electric pickup, and the second is a large SUV. The company specified that it will soon make a full-sized, three-row electric SUV. Doug Field, Chief Officer of EVs and Digital Systems for Ford, likened it to the Expedition.

So, does this mean the Ford Expedition will have an EV version soon? Well, not quite.

Field told the US motoring press that turning the current Expedition into an electric vehicle would not be a good route. Carscoops reports that taking that route would result in a model that ‘would neither be a good SUV, nor a good Expedition’. If that’s the case, what can we expect from the electric full-sized SUV?

For starters, Field said that the SUV will ride on a different platform. Dubbed the T3, it shares the same name as the current Expedition and F-150, but this one will be all-new and further developed for EV truck and SUV platforms. Secondly, the SUV will have an aerodynamically optimized body. It will be interesting to see how Ford executes the design given that Expedition-sized vehicles don’t exactly cut through the wind.

Of course, Ford isn’t abandoning the combustion engine-powered full-size truck and SUV market. After all, the F-150 has been America’s best-selling vehicle for over 40 years. But with the company developing dedicated frames for EV models, this could be the start of the transition towards full electric large models.

