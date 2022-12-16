The all-new Ford Mustang’s power figures will make your jaw drop

Ford has finally revealed the official engine details of the all-new Mustang, and we seriously doubt any of you will be left wanting once you see them.

‘Most’ is a word you’ll be seeing a lot of here. The all-new Ford Mustang Dark Horse, for example, is the ‘most’ powerful non-Shelby Mustang ever produced with a whopping 500hp and 567Nm of torque. That output comes courtesy of an upgraded Coyote V8 with a new crankshaft and forged piston connecting rods.

PHOTO BY Ford

And then we have the all-new Ford Mustang GT with its 480hp—the ‘most’ power to ever come out of a naturally aspirated V8 Mustang ever. They churn out 563Nm of torque, too, by the way—the ‘most’ standard torque for the model. Ford’s managed to give the Mustang GT and convertible a nice 486hp and 567Nm, too.

Finally, the Mustang EcoBoost. The numbers look much tamer here—just 315hp and 475Nm of torque—but only because its V8 siblings pack that much more oomph. Still, these figures are the ‘most’ standard power in a four- or six-cylinder Mustang ever.

That’s a lot of ‘mosts,’ and considerably even more horsepower. The 2023 Ford Mustang is scheduled to hit US showrooms next summer. Are you excited?

