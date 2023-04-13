MIAS 2023: Next-gen Ford Ranger Raptor previewed, imminent arrival confirmed

The all-new Territory isn’t the only new model that took center stage at Ford Philippines’ booth at the 2023 Manila International Auto Show—the carmaker has also previewed the next-gen Ranger Raptor.

Ford hasn’t announced anything about the new truck yet, though. What it did confirm is that this Raptor will eventually arrive in the market. Not that it’s news, because we kinda saw it coming, anyway.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

No specs available yet, either. But if we’re going to base this on what Thailand got at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show, then we might get the 2.0-liter in-line-four bi-turbo diesel engine. If you were hoping to see the V6 here, it’s probably best to manage your expectations.

That bi-turbo engine, in case you were wondering, churns out 207hp and 500Nm of torque and is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. It’s the same setup found in the current top-of-the-line Wildtrak variant.

We’re not sure yet when the official launch will be, but we reckon Ford wouldn’t want to wait too long for that. You guys excited?

