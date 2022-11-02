This Ford Ranger Raptor will be competing in the Baja 1000

Back in 2017, Ford took on the Baja 1000 in an almost-standard F-150 Raptor. After nearly 1,400km of desert racing, the F-150 came home third in the SCORE stock class and then proceeded to drive nearly 650km back to the Greg Foutz Motorsports base in Phoenix.

Impressive, but it does mean that this new Ranger Raptor has some rather big shoes to fill.

Yep, Ford Performance has now decided that its baby performance truck should take on the same race. Australia’s Kelly Racing has partnered with Ford to build the Baja-prepped Ranger, with US-based team Lovell Racing set to develop it further before it competes in mid-November.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

This week in cars: New Nissan Urvan, Lexus IS350 F Sport launched in PH; new Honda SUV

Review: 2023 Ford Ranger Wildtrak 4x2

PHOTO BY Ford

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Ford will once again compete in the stock class, which means the engine, suspension, and bodywork all have to have the same basic design as the standard, road-going version. You can read all about that iteration of the Ranger Raptor by clicking these blue words.

The Ranger will also use Shell’s low-carbon biofuel to power its twin-turbo V6, which should provide some valuable data on using more sustainable fuels in *ahem* extreme environments.

Reckon Ford can match its F-150 result with the Ranger?

More photos of the Baja-ready Ford Ranger Raptor:

PHOTO BY Ford

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Ford

PHOTO BY Ford

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.