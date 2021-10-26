Ford is doing everything in its power to make the all-new Ranger as tough as possible

‘Built tough.’ If you ask us, Ford hit marketing gold with this right here. It’s more than just two words meant to sell trucks and SUVs, though, and the American carmaker wants to remind you using the next-generation Ranger.

Ford recently released footage of the all-new pickup undergoing grueling testing conditions on desert plains, icy environments, and some pretty rough-looking off-road paths. Watch:

Not surprisingly, the company opts to keep the upcoming vehicle draped in camouflage throughout the video. After all, this clip is still essentially just a teaser, and the truck isn’t due to come out until next year.

Still, this gives us a proper look at how much Ford’s engineers are putting the all-new Ranger through before units make their way to dealerships in 2022. By then, Ford says the pickup would’ve undergone hundreds of thousands of kilometers of testing across five continents.

If this thing can handle what we see in the video above, we reckon it can hold its own along EDSA just fine. Any of you guys holding off from buying a new ride to wait for this release? Let us know in the comments.

