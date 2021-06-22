Bi-turbo Ford Ranger Wildtraks in PH can now be spec’d with a power roller shutter

The Ranger Raptor X isn’t Ford Philippines’ only launch of the day. The carmaker has also just announced that the 4x4 Ranger Wildtrak variant can now be had with a power roller shutter as an added option.

‘Power roller shutter’ just doesn’t, er, roll off the tongue, does it? But we digress. Ford says this OEM accessory is a first for its segment. It can be activated from inside the cabin via a switch installed on the dash or from behind the truck via a button on the bed. It can also be operated using the key fob.

The power roller shutter itself is also designed with an ‘anti-pinch’ feature which activates when it comes into contact with any object, preventing injury or damage to cargo.

“At Ford, we remain committed to designing products and services that are attuned to customer’s needs and lifestyles,” said Ford Philippines managing director Michael Breen. “With the power roller shutter, our customers can enjoy added protection, convenience and safety with a feature bearing the Ford quality DNA.”

How much is it? Ford Philippines didn’t provide any sticker price yet for this particular accessory. It did say that for the introductory offer, the Ranger Wildtrak 4x4 with the power roller shutter fitted can be had for just P1,728,000.

That price is the same as that specific variant’s SRP, which basically means that for now, Ford is throwing the accessory into the package for free. Emphasis on “for now,” because this is just an introductory offer, after all. Once proper pricing is announced, we’ll keep you posted.

What do you think of this newest accessory from Ford? If you want to see how it works, you can check out the video from Ford Australia below:

