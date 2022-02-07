The full aero kit for the local Lexus UX F Sport is now available for P500,000

The Lexus UX is easily one of the sportiest-looking crossovers available in the market. If, however, you’re tip-toeing over the idea of buying one because you want something with a slightly more aggressive demeanor, Lexus Philippines might now have the answer.

The Japanese carmaker has announced that a full aero kit for the Lexus UX F Sport is now available in the Philippine market. It will cost P500,000 and comes with the following accessories:

Lexus UX F Sport full aero kit

Front spoiler Side skirt Rear diffuser Roof spoiler 18-inch alloy wheels (1 set) TRD lug nuts (20 pieces)

Note that all of the additional aero bits come in the unit’s original body color. No changes to the mechanicals here, so you’re going to have to play around with the vehicle’s stock 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine if you want to squeeze more than 168hp out of it.

The Lexus UX F Sport carries a P3,378,000 price tag in the local market, so slap an extra P500,000 to that if you want to drive one home with the aero package above. Think the cost is worth it?

PHOTO BY Lexus Philippines

PHOTO BY Lexus Philippines

PHOTO BY Lexus Philippines

PHOTO BY Lexus Philippines

PHOTO BY Lexus Philippines

