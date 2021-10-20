Geely starts production of the Zeekr 001, its 536hp EV with 700km of range

Big news from China—the Zeekr 001 has gone into production in a fancy 5G+ equipped factory in Ningbo.

Now, don’t fret if you haven’t heard of the 001. Zeekr is Geely’s all-new, all-electric brand for the Chinese market. And if you’re getting a strange sense of déjà vu, it’s because the 001 was first shown as the Lynk & Co Zero concept back in 2020. All a little confusing, no? Just remember that Geely owns everything.

Seems as though the 001 is a little confused, too—it can’t decide whether it wants to be a proper estate, a shooting brake, or a coupe-like SUV. It does look rather good, though, and it’s based on Geely’s Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA) platform so also gets some mega specs.

PHOTO BY Geely

The twin-motor version gets 536hp and 767Nm of torque, meaning the 0-100kph sprint takes 3.8sec. It also gets a massive 100kWh battery for up to 700km of range, and with 360kW fast charging available it can top up from 10-80% in just 30 minutes.

Zeekr says that it’ll launch five more ‘premium electric vehicles’ in the next five years, and bosses have previously mentioned that it’s looking to branch out into Europe. It describes the 001 as the ‘most exciting EV in a generation’—reckon it could be, folks?

PHOTO BY Geely

PHOTO BY Geely

PHOTO BY Geely

PHOTO BY Geely

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

