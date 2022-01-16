Only four Gemballa GTR 600s exist, and this one here is for sale

This is a 993-gen Porsche 911 Turbo. Or more accurately, this was once a 993-gen Porsche 911 Turbo. It’s now an utterly beguiling Gemballa GTR 600, and you will want to own it.

It’s currently for sale at London dealer Hexagon Classics for the bargain price of just £295,000 (P20.7 milion). Oh, and it has a decent 51,000km on the clock, too.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Some history: This particular right-hand-drive car left the factory in 1996 with a blue exterior and a light gray and blue leather interior. After a year, it was shipped to Gemballa and upgraded to Biturbo 570 spec, but clearly, that wasn’t enough for the then-owner, because after one more year it was back with Uwe for a €190,000 conversion to GTR 600 spec.

The result is what you see here. The 3.6-liter twin-turbo flat-six makes 610hp and 718Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox and a GT2 racing clutch. Nil to 100mph (97kph) apparently takes just 3.6sec, and the top speed is somewhere north of 320kph despite that shy and retiring rear wing.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

The extensive modifications essentially took the 993 to homologation-special GT2 Evo spec, with pretty much every oily bit upgraded (including brakes, suspension, and a full engine rebuild) and that glorious widebody aero kit fitted. A huge amount of carbon fiber was used, and it was even given those new aerodynamic headlights.

At the time, it was resprayed in Porsche Polar Silver and was apparently one of only four GTR 600 builds completed, so it’s a remarkably rare thing today. Whoever buys it, just make sure you drive it...

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

