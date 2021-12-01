The Genesis G90 is Korea’s newest entry against the Mercedes S-Class

What is the plural of Genesis? Genesises? Genesi? It’s Geneses if you consult an online dictionary. It’s something we ought to make a decision on quickly, though, because the luxe Korean brand is cranking out new cars at a turbocharged rate.

We seem to have gained half a dozen already this year, but here’s another: a big posh sedan called the G90. Whether it’s your cup of tea or not, it’s surely a traditional three-box palate cleanser after—ahem—other cars revealed this week.

There is much upper-case design speak to fluff around the fact that there aren’t yet any powertrain or key tech details for this svelte new BMW 7-Series and Mercedes S-Class rival.

“When viewed from the side the Parabolic Line starts from the hood and flows along the bottom of the window to the trunk and is elegantly unbroken,” we’re eagerly told. “G90’s refined and voluminous body has been further enhanced with the Athletic Power Lines on the fenders around the wheels, projecting power and dynamism.”

In short, ‘it looks kinda cool and sporty, huh?’ The headlines we can extract by bludgeoning the design poetry with our English Lit GCSE are that a) it’ll be sold globally and b) there’s a long-wheelbase version with another 19cm in the middle for those long-legged folk who’ll be hiring someone else to drive. Or families with especially lengthy children.

Reckon it stands a chance against such mighty opposition?

