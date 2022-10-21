The GMC Sierra is the latest truck to jump on the EV bandwagon

You didn’t think GMC was stopping with the Hummer, did you? Granted, the Sierra EV isn’t as mind-numbing when it comes to specs, but it’s the same premise: a battery, numbers that’ll blow gas-guzzling counterparts out of the water, and a massive package.

The 2024 GMC Sierra Denali EV Denali Edition 1 is the obvious standout of the range. It comes with almost 645km of range, runs on all four wheels, and has a total system output of 754hp and a whopping 1,065Nm of torque. Jesus Christ. You need to switch on ‘Max Power’ mode to churn these figures out, though (and by the way, this option zips the truck from zero to almost 100kph in just 4.5 secs).

PHOTO BY GMC

Juicing this beast up shouldn’t take to long if you have a DC charger on hand as well. The vehicle supports up to 350kW charging and can go from zero to 160km of range in a measly 10 minutes—supposedly the fastest-charging offering in the EV truck segment.

With EV oomph comes EV looks. No need for a traditional grille here, and you just knew that GMC was going to go all futuristic with the lighting units, too. But to be honest, we kind of find the whole face a bit too busy. Probably just us, though.

PHOTO BY GMC

Things calm down once you step inside the thing. The layout is kept simple and has been mostly condensed into just one massive 16.8-inch central touchscreen. Drivers are faced with a digital instrument cluster, and we’d describe the cabin vibe as a nice mix of premium and cozy.

Other features of note? The GMC Sierra EV comes with an adaptive air suspension that can raise or lower the vehicle’s ride by up to 51mm, and a handful of “EV-enabled propulsion technologies” like CrabWalk, four-wheel steering, and one-pedal driving is available, too.

PHOTO BY GMC

The GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is expected to hit showrooms in early 2024, with the rest of the truck’s lineup to follow in the 2025 model year. Dig it?

More images of the GMC Sierra EV 2024

PHOTO BY GMC

PHOTO BY GMC

PHOTO BY GMC

PHOTO BY GMC

