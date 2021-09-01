The Tank 500 is a Toyota Land Cruiser rival straight out of China

Man, Chinese carmakers are really stepping up their game. Not only are brands from the People’s Republic aggressively expanding outside their home market—they’re coming up with products that are fit to show off on the global stage, too.

The Tank 500 by Great Wall Motors subsidiary Tank is a fine example of this. Revealed at the 2021 Chengdu Motor Show, the luxury SUV flaunts a fit and finish that we dare say can be compared to something like the Toyota Land Cruiser.

Aesthetically, the manufacturer has kept the Tank 500’s side profile relatively clean and decided to go bold with the SUV’s face. Up front you’re greeted by a massive chrome grille with the brand’s badge plastered on the center, and this is flanked by boxy headlights featuring daytime running lights. Under that, you’ll find a rugged grille design that features its own lighting units, too.

The rear of the car is likewise kept subtle, and the vehicle runs on very classy-looking multi-spoke wheels. It’s an incredibly polished overall appearance—at least if it looks this good in the metal as well.

Inside, there’s a plethora of high-end materials, including some wood trim on the dashboard as well as soft-touch leathers and chrome scattered throughout the cabin. The center console also features a fancy gearshifter with a premium diamond-cut design.

On the tech side of things, there’s a large 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment screen.

Powering the Tank 500 is a 3.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine capable of 349hp and 500Nm of torque. This comes paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Okay, maybe comparing this to something as established as the Toyota Land Cruiser is a bit of a stretch. At the very least, though, you have to acknowledge that some Chinese brands are inching closer to that status. Do you think we can consider the Tank 500 a proper luxury SUV? Let us know in the comments.

