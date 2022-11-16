Go anywhere with the GWM Tank 300 Frontier Edition...and its electric dirt bike

Great Wall Motors (GWM) isn't exactly a brand that resonates with a lot of people here. However, recent products from the automaker have made us take a second look at them. You may recall the Tank 500 that we covered quite some time ago. But this time around, we're looking at its smaller sibling, the Tank 300.

Think of the Tank 300 as China's take on the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco. GWM is certainly thinking about the outdoor adverture lifestyle crowd not just with the Tank 300's design, but also with its gimmicks.

Recently, GWM debuted the Frontier Edition, and it comes with something that might just make it the ultimate go-anywhere vehicle. They've done that by bundling it with an electric dirt bike from Buxus.

What makes this Tank 300 interesting?

PHOTO BY Great Wall Motor

For starters, the Frontier Edition has higher ground clearance than the standard version. That suggests a few tweaks and upgrades under its chassis. Giving it more traction on the rough stuff are a chunky set of all-terrain tires, plus the unique wheel design adds a bit more precense when viewed from the side.

For those who want to brave the rougher trails, the built-in winch should pull them out of sticky situations. On top of that, the snorkel should help the Tank 300 breathe a little better when its crossing deep waters. A roof tray is standard; something overlanders might like to have on their rigs.

What about the engine?

PHOTO BY Great Wall Motor

That said, the engine is left untouched, but it should have enough punch. Powering the Tank 300 is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine that's good for 224hp and 387Nm of torque. Sure it doesn't have the monster torque figures modern turbodiesels can pull (no pun intended), but 224hp should be more than enough to help it get out of trouble.

And here's something that might be of interest for off-road enthusiasts out there: The Tank 300 has three locking differentials. Yes, this rig has a rear, center AND front diff lock. The only other SUV we can think of that has it fitted standard is the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Cool stuff, now what about the e-dirt bike?

PHOTO BY Great Wall Motor

As mentioned, the bike is made by a company called Buxus. This specific model is based on their Eva, albeit with more bits to make it ready for a different kind of off-road adventure.

PHOTO BY Great Wall Motor

Chunkier tires are fitted to the modded Eva, along with more robust dampers and springs to cope with tougher terrain. As for performance, it has 1hp thanks to a single-hub electric motor. It has a detachable 20Ah battery that gives it a range of 100 kilometers. And if you're worried about running out of juice while you're out there, you can always pedal your way back. No, really.

Great! Any chance it'll come here?

PHOTO BY Great Wall Motor

Unfortunately, no. For starters, GWM will only make 3,000 units of the Tank 300 Frontier Edition. It may sound like a large number, but you have to remember that its home market of China is, quite literally, the world's largest car market. For all we know, it's probably sold out by the time you read this.

Still, we're still counting on the standard version coming here one way or another.