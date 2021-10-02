Hennessey’s latest VelociRaptor 600 will take you from nil to 100kph in just 4.2sec

Another day, another wildly powerful pickup truck from Texas-based tuners Hennessey Performance. Only this isn’t just another 1,000hp one-off—this is the latest generation of Hennessey’s best-selling performance truck, the VelociRaptor 600.

It’s now based on the third-generation F-150 Raptor, which was updated and unveiled earlier this year. Hennessey adds an upgraded air induction system, a high-capacity intercooler system, and a new ECU for a total of 600hp and 842Nm of torque from the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6.

Apparently, 0-100kph now takes just 4.2sec, and prices start at $85,950 (P4.37 million). Hennessey does admit that most customers will spec their VelociRaptor with the optional off-road package, which brings slightly redesigned bumpers front and rear, as well as LED lightbars, 20-inch wheels, a three-inch suspension lift, and 35-inch off-road tires. Looks pretty mega, doesn’t it?

Prices for those fully-loaded versions generally sit around the $110,000 mark (P5.6 million), although you do get a sensible three-year/36,000-mile (around 57,900km) warranty. Actually, what are we saying? Nothing about the VelociRaptor 600 is remotely sensible, but it still looks like brilliant fun...

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

