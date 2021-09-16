Watch out, TRX: Hennessey’s tuned F-150 makes 775hp

Ford fans who want nothing else but to trump the menacing Ram 1500 TRX now have a lot of options on their hands. A few months back, we saw the reveal of Shelby’s heavily tuned 775hp F-150. Now, we get this: the Hennessey Venom 775 F-150.

Coincidentally, this new truck from Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) also makes 775hp, just like Shelby’s F-150. That would make for a rather interesting comparo, wouldn’t it? Maybe include a fun drag race in the mix while we’re at it. But we digress.

The Venom 775 F-150 isn’t a Shelby competitor, anyway. This one was built specifically to take on Ram’s 702hp pickup, so much so that Hennessey calls this a ‘TRX killer.’ HPE says its truck can do 0-60mph (97kph) in 3.9sec, and complete a quarter-mile sprint in 12sec while topping out at 188kph.

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

In addition to the higher power output, the Venom 775 is also about two tons lighter than the TRX. The Hennessey is supposedly nimbler on- and off-road, and has also received a few off-road upgrades. This includes new bumpers, a front LED bar, a six-inch lift, and 20-inch Hennessey 10-spoke wheels shod in 35-inch off-road tires.

Only 100 of these high-performance trucks will be built. Prices range from $90,000 to $110,000 (P4.49 million to P5.48 million).

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

“Our dedicated Ford customers have been eager for a showroom stock ‘TRX killer’ since Ram unveiled the truck,” said company founder and CEO John Hennessey. “HPE engineers have delivered with more horsepower, more torque, and more capability—I could not be more pleased. Our new Venom 775 F-150 is faster and lighter than the factory TRX, and our order books are filling fast with F-150 fans determined to regain the high-ground.”

Tell us your pick, then. The stock TRX, the Shelby super truck, or this Venom? The comments section is open.

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

