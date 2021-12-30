Honda’s 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon display proves big things can come in small packages

Cars aren’t always just a vessel for getting from point A to B. Sure, that’s the essence of owning one, but for many, a set of wheels is so much more.
A new vehicle can mean someone finally has the means to start his or her dream business, or may help tick a few things off a bucket list. And at next year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, Honda wants to show no one should be held back from pursuing these aspirations by a car’s form factor.
Take the Honda 3rd Place Van concept. Yes, the name is an odd choice given the company’s website provides no context, but the proposition is a nice one. It’s basically an N-Van that’s been modified to serve as a mobile coffee shop. The Honda N-WGN Picnic’s name, meanwhile, pretty much speaks for itself. It’s a kei car designed for family excursions.
If you’re looking for something a little more performance-oriented, Honda will be showing off a hill-climbing kei car in the form of the K-Climb—a modified version of the brand’s N-One. There’s also an off-roading hybrid Honda Jazz in the Crossbar Custom. Yes, we sorely miss the Honda Jazz, too.
Honda will also be showcasing other modified kei cars, as well as the all-new Civic Type R prototype and a Red Bull Mugen NSX GT. Want to catch them? The 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon begins on January 14.
