The Honda Accord stages its Japanese comeback

More and more automakers are pulling out of the midsize sedan game. Ford and Chevrolet have axed their big four-doors, so to have most mainstream European marques. Heck, even Toyota has discontinued the Camry in Japan.

While it’s sad that the Camry is no longer available in its home market, it could be said that it was inevitable. Let’s be real: When was the last time anyone truly considered one of these executive saloons? The current automotive market just can’t stop buying SUVs, MPVs, and even pickups as family transport.

PHOTO BY Honda

However, it seems that Honda is keen to capitalize on the Camry’s departure in the Japanese market. That’s because the company said that it will be bringing back the Accord to its home market by 2024. It’s worth pointing out that the Accord was pulled off Japanese showrooms a few years ago with its future in limbo. With that, the Honda Accord remains the longest-running midsize sedan in Japan.

With the Legend gone, the 11th-generation Accord now takes the mantle of flagship sedan in the company lineup. There are no specific details just yet, but Honda did give out a few things about it. In terms of looks, however, it appears identical to the North American version of the car. The only notable change we can find is the design of the alloy wheels. It’s similar to the model previewed during the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show earlier this year.

PHOTO BY Honda

Inside, the big difference between the Japanese and North American version is the center stack. The Japanese version gets a simpler and more minimalist design with a center rotary dial to control various functions. Thankfully, physical buttons are still present with climate functions flanking the main knob. The dash of the home market model is also different, with a simpler shroud for its instrument cluster.

The Japan-spec Accord also benefits from the latest version of Honda Sensing. Dubbed Honda Sensing 360, it adds features such as front cross-traffic alert, lane-change collision mitigation, and lane-change support. Honda Connect is also standard, as well as in-car Wi-Fi.

Only one powertrain option will be offered in the Japanese-spec Honda Accord. It’s the hybrid model under the banner of e:HEV. No specifics just yet, but it’s likely the similar to the one used in the CR-V e:HEV.

More photos of the Honda Accord 2024:

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda