All-new Honda BR-V may start at P1.1-M and top at P1.39-M

Seven seats, above-average ride height, and a well-known Japanese badge? You could say the next-generation Honda BR-V has the makings of a surefire hit.

We won’t have to wait to find out whether or not this is the case, either, as the vehicle is already slated for a local release next month. In fact, dealerships have already started accepting reservations for the model.

But what about pricing? Now, nothing’s set in stone until Honda Cars Philippines makes it official, but we now have some idea of how much the all-new BR-V will go for locally.

PHOTO BY Honda

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

It’s official: 2023 Honda BR-V launch set for November 21

MMDA: Putting up “sponsored” signs won’t make an illegal roadside parking spot legal

Right now, it appears four variants will be made available. The base offering could come with a manual transmission and carry a P1.1 million price tag. The top-spec unit, meanwhile, will potentially be the BR-V VX CVT with a P1,390,000 price tag. Look:

Honda BR-V 2023 potential PH prices

Honda BR-V S MT - P1,100,000 Honda BR-V S CVT - P1,190,000 Honda BR-V V CVT - P1,300,000 Honda BR-V VX CVT - P1,390,000

Color options may include Lunar Silver, Meteoroid Grey, Crystal Black, and Taffeta White. Buyers might also have the option to pair top-spec VX CVT units with a more premium Opal White finish for an extra P20,000. Powering the all-new Honda BR-V is a 1.5-liter DOHC i-VTEC gasoline engine with 119hp and 145Nm of torque.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Again, none of this is official and there’s still a lot of time between now and the vehicle’s launch. We’ll be sure to provide more details on this release as they surface.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.