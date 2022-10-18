Car News

All-new Honda BR-V may start at P1.1-M and top at P1.39-M

These prices are far from final, though
by Drei Laurel | Just now
Rear quarter view of the 2023 Honda BR-V
PHOTO: Honda
Honda
Honda BR-V

Seven seats, above-average ride height, and a well-known Japanese badge? You could say the next-generation Honda BR-V has the makings of a surefire hit.

We won’t have to wait to find out whether or not this is the case, either, as the vehicle is already slated for a local release next month. In fact, dealerships have already started accepting reservations for the model.

But what about pricing? Now, nothing’s set in stone until Honda Cars Philippines makes it official, but we now have some idea of how much the all-new BR-V will go for locally.

Front quarter view of the 2023 Honda BR-V

Right now, it appears four variants will be made available. The base offering could come with a manual transmission and carry a P1.1 million price tag. The top-spec unit, meanwhile, will potentially be the BR-V VX CVT with a P1,390,000 price tag. Look:

Honda BR-V 2023 potential PH prices

  1. Honda BR-V S MT - P1,100,000
  2. Honda BR-V S CVT - P1,190,000
  3. Honda BR-V V CVT - P1,300,000
  4. Honda BR-V VX CVT - P1,390,000

Color options may include Lunar Silver, Meteoroid Grey, Crystal Black, and Taffeta White. Buyers might also have the option to pair top-spec VX CVT units with a more premium Opal White finish for an extra P20,000. Powering the all-new Honda BR-V is a 1.5-liter DOHC i-VTEC gasoline engine with 119hp and 145Nm of torque.

Again, none of this is official and there’s still a lot of time between now and the vehicle’s launch. We’ll be sure to provide more details on this release as they surface.

Image of the Honda BR-V

PHOTO: Honda

    This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

