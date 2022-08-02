Honda BR-V launch in Thailand could mean the all-new model is arriving here soon

We’re willing to bet there’s another new Honda that’s on its way to our market: the all-new BR-V.

Bold assumptions, no? Well, the next-generation subcompact SUV was just launched in Thailand—and as many of you may have noticed, the City, the City Hatchback, and the Civic all arrived in the Philippines shortly after these models were introduced in the Land of Smiles. Chances are, the BR-V will follow the same pattern.

PHOTO BY Honda

Anyway, back to the car first. The all-new BR-V lands in Thailand sporting updated styling, with a large gaping grille up front. Said grille still features horizontal slats like before, but the chrome slats are now thinner and look sleeker.

The BR-V also gets new headlamps as well as a bulkier front bumper that adds more ruggedness to the look. Out back, Honda has done away with the light bar and the chrome trim on the liftgate and opted for a cleaner design. Plastic cladding can still be found all around, but there are bigger two-tone alloy wheels underneath.

PHOTO BY Honda

Powering the BR-V in Thailand is a 1.5-liter i-VTEC gasoline engine that generates 119hp at 6,600rpm and 145Nm of torque at 4,300rpm, and is mated to a continuously variable transmission. Honda claims this powertrain can do about 16.1km/L.

Amenities in the all-new BR-V include the seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The vehicle also gets a host of safety tech courtesy of the Honda Sensing suite, such as a collision-mitigation braking system, adaptive cruise control, and a road-departure mitigation system with lane-departure warning.

This launch comes nearly a year since the all-new BR-V made its global debut in Indonesia. Honda sure did take its time with this one. In any case, we’ll be keeping an eye out for Honda Cars Philippines’ announcements—we reckon one regarding the BR-V will be out real soon.

More photos of the Honda BR-V 2023:

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

