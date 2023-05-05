Here’s everything that’s new in the 2023 Honda Brio

It’s been a while since the second-generation Honda Brio made its debut. It made its world premiere in mid-2018 and eventually landed in the Philippines in 2019. Since then, the mini hatchback has remained largely unchanged in its four-and-a-half year production cycle.

It took a while, but Honda has finally given the small hatchback a bit of a nip and tuck for the 2023 model year. Mind you, it’s a minor model change so the chassis is still the same as before. There are enough changes made to the car to differentiate it from the pre-facelift versions.

PHOTO BY Honda

While the shape of the headlights remain the same, the 2023 Brio gets a larger grille with two patterns available. The standard version gets a honeycomb look, while the RS gets a sportier treatment. Because of the new grille, the 2023 Brio also benefits from a redesigned bumper. The bumper corners are now sharper than before, and the corner air intakes give the front-end sharper edges. Like before, the RS gets gloss black highlights while the standard variants stick to chrome and body-color accents.

PHOTO BY Honda

Also new for 2023 are the wheel designs. The entry-level and mid-spec variants still ride on 14-inch alloys, but these now sport a two-tone, six-spoke pattern. As for the RS, it comes with multi-spoke 15-inch alloy wheels with a different pattern, and it’s now finished in dark chrome. All variants get reshaped rear bumpers, and the RS gets smoked taillights.

PHOTO BY Honda

Inside, most changes are to the seats. Both RS and standard variants gets new seat patters, along with updated dashboard patterns. The non-RS versions finally get a driver’s side one-touch power window for up and down operation. As for the RS, the front seats get adjustable headrests, contrast stitching patterns, and an updated instrument cluster. The RS also gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

PHOTO BY Honda

The rest of the car is carried over unchanged. It’s still powered by the 1.2-liter, four-cylinder i-VTEC engine. It’s still the most powerful option in its class, though, producing 89hp and 110Nm of torque. The transmission choices are still the five-speed manual or CVT.