Report: Updated Honda Brio to make its world debut this week

Crossovers and SUVs are the hot sellers these days, but let’s not forget that the small hatchback market also takes up a good chunk of sales in Southeast Asia. With the reveal of the all-new Toyota Wigo, we can expect some of the major automakers to, at the very least, update their mini hatchbacks to challenge the Big T.

With that, reports from Indonesia are suggesting one of the manufacturers is stepping up to the plate. That brand is Honda, and Indonesian publications Otodriver and Otomotif Kompas have hinted that a facelifted version of the Brio will be out soon.

PHOTO BY Honda

Details are scarce at the moment, but both publications say they received invites from Honda for a ‘new variant to complete the line of Honda Indonesia cars’. The launch date of the said model is set for May 5, 2023. Of course, Honda Prospect Motor (Honda’s local automotive business unit for Indonesia) was tight-lipped on the matter, but Indonesian publications claimed Honda salespersons say it’s the Brio.

However, there is contradictory information regarding the facelifted Brio in terms of its design. Otodriver says there will only be minor cosmetic updates made to the small hatchback. Conversely, Otomotif Kompas reports big changes to the car’s front end, particularly its grille and bumpers. Either way, the new Brio's reveal isn't too far away, so we'll know the answer in no time.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

That said, we’d love to see updates made to the interior, particularly its touchscreen audio unit. A few styling tweaks to the dashboard wouldn’t hurt, either.

We’re not expecting a new engine under the hood since it will be a minor model change. If that’s the case, the 1.2-liter, four-cylinder engine could be carried over and its power output of 89hp and 110Nm is retained. Gearbox options will likely continue being a continuously variable transmission (CVT) or a five-speed manual.

