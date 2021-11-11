All-new Honda Civic to be launched on November 23 with P1.3-M starting price

Not gonna lie, we had a little chuckle when Honda Cars Philippines (HCP) sent us a Civic launch teaser with a shadowy image of the compact sedan that the Internet has been well acquainted with for more than half a year now. Or a year, if you count back from the prototype reveal). But we’ll let it pass because the carmaker has also sent some pricing details.

When the all-new Civic drops on November 23, we’ll get three variants priced from P1.3 million to P1.7 million. Honda Sensing features will come standard across the range, and the only transmission option we’re getting is a CVT:

2022 Honda Civic variants for PH market

Honda Civic S Turbo CVT with Honda Sensing – available in Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic , Morning Mist Blue Metallic Honda Civic V Turbo CVT with Honda Sensing – available in Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Morning Mist Blue Metallic, Platinum White Pearl Honda Civic RS Turbo CVT with Honda Sensing – available in Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Ignite Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl

HCP hasn’t given any specs for the “more powerful VTEC turbo engine” under the hood, but Thailand’s Civic comes with a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine good for 176hp and 240Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, safety kit included in the Honda Sensing suite are collision mitigation braking, lane-keep assistance, road-departure mitigation with lane-departure warning, auto high beam, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, and lead car departure notification. These features bolster the Civic’s five-star ASEAN NCAP rating.

Honda dealerships will begin taking reservations today, November 11, and HCP is throwing in some early-bird perks. The Platinum White Pearl finish is available for all variants—including a limited number for the S trim—at no extra cost until November 30. Reserve a V variant before December 31 and you can get a free Modulo tray trunk and exhaust-pipe finisher. If you want to see the Civic decked out in Modulo everything, pop over here.

You can catch the local launch of the all-new Honda Civic through the official Facebook page of Honda Cars Philippines on November 23 at 12:30pm. But based on what we know so far, what do you think of the brand’s latest compact-sedan offering? And like us, are you also hoping to see this on our roads in hatchback form?

