This is what the all-new Honda Civic looks like clad in Modulo parts

So, the all-new Honda Civic, eh? Yes, Honda’s made a considerable change to the vehicle’s aesthetic, opting for a relatively more executive look than a mean one. We quite like it, though.

That said, we can see how some readers were hoping for something a little bit more energetic. If you’re of this mindset, cross your fingers that the Japanese carmaker brings in its collection of Modulo accessories to accompany the compact sedan when it launches locally.

Buyers over in Thailand, where the vehicle was introduced recently, can now choose to get their all-new Civic clad in Modulo accessories. The package isn’t anything too over the top, but it is still sportier than the stock version.

Included in the Modulo package are new grille accents, a subtle body-colored trunk spoiler, front and rear under spoilers, side skirts, door visors, fender accents, new stainless steel exhaust pipes, as well as Modulo 17-inch alloy wheels. The interior, meanwhile, gets side step accents and sport pedals to add a bit of playfulness to an otherwise stealthy cockpit.

If you aren’t looking to go all-out here, there’s always the option of mixing and matching Modulo parts. The ‘Sport Package,’ for example, includes just the under spoilers and stainless steel exhaust pipes for as little as 8,900 Thai baht (around P13,400). You can check out what else is available here.

So, would you like to see Honda Cars Philippines bring these accessories in when it launches the all-new Civic locally? Let us know in the comments.

