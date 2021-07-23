Honda is launching the all-new Civic in Thailand on August 6

Been waiting around for the all-new Honda Civic to arrive in our market? Well, here’s some good news for you guys: Honda is officially launching the 11th-generation sedan in Thailand on August 6.

This launch marks the Civic’s arrival in the ASEAN market, and could well mean that a Philippine launch is already on the calendar. We’re expecting Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) to bring this sedan over in just a matter of months. Well, barring the sudden imposition of extreme quarantine restrictions such as ECQ, of course.

All that Honda has revealed so far, though, is a launch date—we get no specs or other details whatsoever. While we already know a good bit about the car from the official reveal earlier this year, we don’t know what powertrain “the best Civic ever” will be packing in these parts. We also don’t know if all the amenities and extra tech will be made available in our region.

Continue reading below ↓

Then again, if we do get the exact same specs as North America’s Civic units, we wouldn’t mind. That would mean getting the more potent 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated and 1.5-liter turbocharged engines. W e wouldn’t be complaining, either, if HCPI did decide to launch the all-new Civic Hatchback, too, although we know that one’s a long shot.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Again, the premiere is happening on August 6 at 6pm, so mark your calendars, people. If you want to witness the full launch, it’ll premiere via Honda Thailand’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. You can check out the teaser below:

Continue reading below ↓

Any Honda fanboys here? Share your thoughts in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.