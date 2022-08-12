This is what the all-new Civic Type R looks like wrapped in genuine Honda accessories

Chances are you’ve already seen the 2023 Honda Civic Type R in full following its reveal last month. Hell, you can already play around with the hot hatch’s looks via the brand’s configurator if you want.

What you might have not come across online yet, however, is what the all-new Civic Type R looks like with genuine Honda accessories slapped on. Well, here it is.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

The most obvious change is the spoiler out back. For this unit, the brand has slapped on a carbon fiber wing developed by Modulo. Upon closer inspection, you’ll also notice that the component’s underside features some cool red polyester weaving. Honda says this add-on provides the vehicle with improved downforce.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Then, we have the side mirror housings. You can get them in red to match the Type R’s brake calipers now.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Illegally parked van fresh from the impound gets second ticket in a span of two hours

Officially unveiled: Say hello to the all-new 2023 Toyota Vios

Inside, you can cover the hot hatch’s center console in carbon fiber as well. If you ask us, the treatment contrasts very nicely with the interior’s popping red accents. The shift knob, in particular, looks incredibly attractive in black anodized aluminum and red leather.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

More minor additions include new side step garnishes, LED projectors for the doors, new floor mats, and LED lighting for more areas inside the cabin (including the center console and underneath the seats).

None of this is game-changing, but to be honest making the Type R look even gnarlier than it already is would prove a challenge for anyone. Would you go with these accessories or wait for the aftermarket community to come up with something even livelier?

Continue reading below ↓

More photos of the Honda Civic Type R 2023

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda



Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda



PHOTO BY Honda



Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda



PHOTO BY Honda



Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda



PHOTO BY Honda



Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.