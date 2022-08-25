The Honda Civic Type R is now 25 years old

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is arguably the most desirable hot hatch in the industry. And you know what? You could make the same argument with the last one, too. And the last one. And…

Come to think of it, was there ever a time the Civic Type R wasn’t on your wishlist in its 25 years of existence? Yes, the spiced-up version of Honda’s tried-and-tested compact car has been around for a quarter of a century now. As they say, time flies when you’re having fun.

First-generation Honda Civic Type R

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

And fly time did in the case of this thing. The Civic EK9 was the first in the model’s lineage to receive the Type R treatment back in 1997. Not surprisingly, the vehicle started as a Japan-only offering. It came equipped with a 1.6-liter DOHC VTEC gasoline engine capable of 116hp and weighed a paltry 1,050kg—a small taste of the performance behemoth the model would later become.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Second-generation Honda Civic Type R

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

Eventually, the Civic Type R made its way to Europe in its second generation. For its sophomore outing, the hot hatch came with a 2.0-liter DOHC VTEC and a build that made extensive use of high-tensile steel. The latter quality resulted in a rigidity 80% improved over its predecessor’s.

Third-generation Honda Civic Type R

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

For the third generation, the Civic Type R retained its 2.0-liter VTEC, but built on the formula with an entirely new chassis. The build moved the fuel tank underneath the front seats, improving interior space—so yeah, there’s room for a little more practicality every generation or two. Oh, this version was also offered as a sedan in Japan.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Mini shows off a concept car dedicated to Pokémon’s most iconic character

The all-new Toyota Sienta is a tech-loaded seven-seater MPV fit for PH

Fourth-generation Honda Civic Type R

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

In 2015, the FK2 Civic Type R was introduced with a K20C1 2.0-liter turbo engine capable of a whopping 306hp. This powertrain would propel the vehicle from 0-100kph in just 5.7 seconds, and to handle stopping duties, Honda went with a Bream brake system that featured 351mm front discs.

Fifth-generation Honda Civic Type R

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

Now, we have the FK8 Civic Type R. Familiar, isn’t it? Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) made waves when it introduced the model to the local market back in 2017. Since then, you could argue that the Type R became the most desirable Japanese performance car available around these parts. The previous-generation Civic Type R came with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine capable of up to 306hp at 6,500rpm and 400Nm of torque between 2,500-4,500rpm.

2023 Honda Civic Type R

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

And, finally, we’re here: The all-new Honda Civic Type R. For this generation. Specific output and performance details have yet to be revealed, but the Japanese carmaker has already promised that this will be the “fastest, most rewarding and addictive Civic Type R ever built” once it hits market. Excited?

Tell us, which version of the Honda Civic Type R is your favorite?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.