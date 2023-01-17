Honda’s race-ready Civic Type R concept was one of Tokyo Auto Salon’s biggest draws

The annual Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS) is one of the biggest automotive showcases the country of Japan has to offer. That said, you need to do a lot if you want to stand out from the rest of the show’s exhibitors.

Thankfully for Honda, it came prepared. Its race-ready Civic Type R-GT Concept was one of the biggest hits of TAS 2023. In fact, the vehicle managed to win the top prize in the show’s concept car category.

This thing’s premise is simple: Take the Honda Civic Type R and kick its performance up a notch or two further. The result is this aero-clad beast with gargantuan shoulders that’ll give even peak-Arnie a run for his money.

Of course, this being a concept, it’s not the Civic Type R’s final form for the 2024 Super GT Series. No, that one is still currently under development at Honda Racing. Once it’s finished, though, it’ll be competing in the GT500 class.

Koji Watanabe, Honda Racing’s president and CEO, says that there will be more opportunities for fans to catch this concept in the metal. So, don’t fret if you weren’t able to drop by TAS 2023. Watanabe also told the public to keep an eye out for the actual race vehicle.

Just look at the thing. Frankly, is it any surprise the hot hatch was as big a hit as it was?

Image of the Honda Civic Type R-GT Concept

