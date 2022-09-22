It looks like the next-generation Honda CR-V is gearing up for its ASEAN launch

Recently, the all-new Honda BR-V was one of the stars of the 2022 Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS). Its presence was more than just a tease, too, as the Japanese carmaker has confirmed that the subcompact SUV will be available locally sooner rather than later.
But what about its bigger brother the all-new Honda CR-V? If recent spy shots of the vehicle taken in Thailand are any indication, the model might already be gearing up for a regional launch.
Images shared by the Honda HR-V Club of Thailand show a next-generation CR-V plying local roads while covered in camouflage. We don’t really get a proper look at the thing on account of the camo and the image taker’s distance from the vehicle, but we do get a glimpse at its new wheels and taillights.
While no specs or performance details have officially been hinted at for our region, a look at the CR-V’s units in western markets might give you some idea. Of particular interest to us is the 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with 190hp and 243Nm the US gets. We’re also crossing our fingers that a diesel option is still in the cards for ASEAN markets.
Anyway, we’re hoping it’s only a matter of time before something official comes out of Honda regarding a local CR-V launch. Is this a release that you’re holding out for, or are you already planning to pull the trigger on a different model?
