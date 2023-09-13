The all-new 2024 Honda CR-V is now in PH with starting price of P2,100,000

It’s been over a year since the sixth-generation Honda CR-V made its world premiere in North America. Since then, we’ve been looking forward to this model landing in the Philippines, especially after it made its regional debut in Thailand earlier this year. Now, it’s finally here, and we have great expectations for it.

Of course, the only way we’ll know if it’s good is once we’re able to take it out for a spin. For now, let’s take a look at what the all-new model has to offer. Mind you, it’s a CR-V of many firsts in the local market, so there’s a lot to discuss.

There are three variants to choose from in the local CR-V lineup. The entry-level variant is called the V Turbo CVT, and the mid-spec is the VX Turbo AWD. Topping out the range is the RS e:HEV eCVT. From the outside, the V Turbo and VX Turbo AWD look similar, but the RS has unique touches to set it apart.

Bolder and sharper than the outgoing model, the new generation CR-V follows the brand’s new exterior design language. There’s a huge grille right at the front, accompanied by a pair of slim LED headlights. The bumper is also edgier than before, a departure from the last three generations of the CR-V. Meanwhile, the sides are smoother and cleaner this time around, making the crossover look even bigger from the side.

At the rear, the signature vertical taillights remain. After all, it wouldn’t be a CR-V if it didn’t have those lights. It’s a more modern interpretation of the one found in the fifth-gen model.

For the first time, the CR-V gets the RS look. It made its debut in Thailand, and it’s also available for the Philippine market. Compared to the standard variants, the RS gets a unique alloy wheel design, a different grille pattern, color-keyed body cladding, gloss black highlights, and an RS-exclusive color called Ignite Red Metallic.

We’re glad that Honda (and most Japanese automakers) are resisting the trend of putting all functions in the touchscreen. The all-new CR-V still has good ol’ (and intuitive) buttons, dials, and switches on the center stack. The dash adapts Honda’s philosophy of ‘Man Maximum, Machine Minimum’ with a dash layout is similar to that in the Civic. It’s all about smooth, straight lines with no acute angles.

Smartphone integration via Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard, and so is wireless charging. Power seats with memory function for the front are also standard for all variants, and the front passenger gets power adjustment, too. For those who need to carry more people at a moment’s notice, the V Turbo and VX Turbo AWD have three-row seating. The VX Turbo AWD also comes with a key card that substitutes for the key fob.

On to the RS, it adds red contrast stitching throughout the cabin, plus sport pedals and brushed aluminum trims for a sportier look. Other RS exclusives include a 12-speaker Bose sound system, heads-up display, and a panoramic sunroof. Unlike the entry-level and mid-spec models, the RS only has room for five.

Moving to safety, all variants are equipped with Honda Sensing from V Turbo to RS e:HEV. There’s now a new radar that has a wider reach and angle to detect obstacles from further away. The all-new CR-V also introduces Honda Connect, an application that allows driver to have constant and real-time communication with their vehicle

The V Turbo and VX Turbo AWD are powered by Honda’s familiar 1.5-liter turbo engine. It’s essentially the same block used in the boosted versions of the HR-V and all variants of the Civic. It’s good for 188hp and 240Nm of torque, and it’s mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). While turbopetrol versions of the CR-V have been available abroad, this is the first time the Philippine market is getting it.

Another first is the hybrid powertrain, and it’s exclusive to the RS model. Honda calls its system the e:HEV, and it pairs a 2.0-liter Atkinson Cycle gas engine to two electric motors. The engine produces 146hp and 183Nm of torque, while electric motors pack 181hp and 335Nm of torque. It then shifts with an eCVT, a specialized transmission for this application. There was no mention of the combined power output for the Philippine specification, but the Thai spec sheet claims 204hp.

Prices for the all-new Honda CR-V are as follows:

Honda CR-V 2024 variants and prices

Honda CR-V 1.5 V Turbo CVT – P2,100,000

Honda CR-V 1.5 VX Turbo CVT AWD – P2,280,000

Honda CR-V 2.0 RS e:HEV E-CVT – P2,590,000