HondaFest kicks off at the Glorietta Activity Center this weekend

If you’re in the market for a new car this year, it might be worth swinging by the Glorietta Activity Center this weekend. That’s because Honda Cars Philippines Inc. is holding its HondaFest from October 20 to October 22, 2023.

So, what to expect during the exhibition? Read on.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Of course, there’s the full display of Honda’s lineup. For hatchbacks, there’s the Brio and the City Hatch. Meanwhile, the sedans present are the City and the Civic. As for crossovers and SUVs, you can check out the BR-V, HR-V, and the recently launched sixth-generation CR-V. Visitors can also test drive the vehicles mentioned, so it’s a good time to drop by the show.

The display lineup’s centerpiece is the Honda Civic Type R. So for those who want to get up close and personal with the hot hatch, you might as well swing by Glorietta. And before you ask, no, you can’t take that one for a test drive.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Other highlights? There are various activities and musical performances, along with exclusive deals, raffles, and promos. Visitors are also invited to experience Honda’s latest bits of technology, namely the e:HEV full hybrid system, Honda Sensing, and Honda Connect. But even if you’re not looking for a new car right now, HondaFest is still worth a visit if you just want to go car window shopping.

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

So, who’s swinging by this weekend?