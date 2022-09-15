PIMS 2022: You can now buy the all-new Honda HR-V RS for P1.739-M

The announcement of the all-new BR-V’s impending arrival isn’t the only headline at Honda’s 2022 Philippine International Show (PIMS) display.

If you’re planning on buying a brand-new Honda HR-V but, for some reason, have yet to pull the trigger…give yourself a pat on the back. The subcompact crossover’s local lineup has been expanded and now includes a new RS variant—a more viable option for buyers looking for a more energetic exterior.

The Honda HR-V RS runs on the same 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine available in the initial lineup, so no performance upgrades here. The mill still produces 175hp and 240Nm of torque, and comes mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

RS units, though, come with a handful of aesthetic enhancements that give the crossover a more noticeable road presence. These include a new chrome grille up front, RS badging, larger 18-inch RS wheels in grey, new sequential turn signals, a new gloss black bumper, and new side garnishes.

The interior should remain largely familiar to anyone who has been inside the 2022 HR-V. Components like the leather seats and shift knob also flaunt some attractive red contrast stitching. Other features include an eight-speaker sound system, curtain airbags, and a host of advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist.

Oh, we can’t forget about the price. The all-new Honda HR-V RS is now available in the Philippines with a P1,739,000 price tag. It’s available in Ignite Red Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, and Premium Opal White Silver Pearl (extra P20,000).

Let us know what you think of the HR-V’s RS variant in the comments. Think this crossover is worth its asking price?

Images of the Honda HR-V RS 2023

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

