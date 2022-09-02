The 2023 Honda HR-V RS Turbo is coming to PIMS this year

Have you been iffy pulling the trigger on a brand-new crossover? Well, this news might help you come to a decision.

Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) has announced that the 2023 Honda HR-V RS Turbo will be part of its display at this year’s Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS). This brings the mode’s variant count to three, including the base HR-V V 1.5 S and HR-V 1.5 V Turbo launched in April this year.

The brand has yet to reveal any specifics, but you can count on this release to come powered by the same 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine capable of 175hp and 240Nm of torque as the 1.5 V Turbo.

While no alterations are expected under the hood, the RS version will likely boast a handful of aesthetic enhancements aimed at giving the subcompact crossover a more energetic appearance—perhaps different wheels and a few extra pieces of trim here and there, as well as RS badging. Note that the image you see in this story is of an RS unit in Indonesia.

Aside from the new HR-V variant, HCPI will be showing off accessorized versions of the City and Civic. The brand says that it will also be showcasing an all-new model at this year’s show. What is this mystery car? Our guess is that it’s either the next-generation Honda BR-V or the all-new CR-V. Drop by to find out.

Freebies and discount offers are also in store for potential car buyers who will drop by at HCPI’s PIMS 2022 booth, as well as on-site reservations.

PIMS 2022 will take place at the World Trade Center in Pasay City from September 15 to 18. Show hours will be from 10am to 8pm, and one ticket will set you back P200. Event organizers are also offering a 50% discount on tickets for each day’s first 1,000 visitors. Planning to drop by?

More images of the Honda HR-V RS Turbo

PHOTO BY Honda

