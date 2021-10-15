Honda wants you to know that the manual transmission is still alive and kicking

Very little about the next-generation Honda Integra was made known when the brand released a teaser of the vehicle late last month. All we have is that it’ll be available as a five-door sedan like the original and will come equipped with a subtle spoiler out back.
Now, we know the all-new Integra will have at least one other thing going for it when it finally hits showrooms: A six-speed manual transmission.
The carmaker revealed the very welcome news in a neat teaser that shows the company’s gearsticks shifting (pun intended) from one generation to another. Watch:
And that’s it. No release date yet. Hey, we said it was a teaser, didn’t we?
Now, just to be clear, the all-new Integra won’t be available with only a six-speed manual. The way the industry is going, that just wouldn’t be a very sound business decision. Still, we’re certain purists will take this as a win nonetheless.
What other models would you like to see get the manual transmission as an option in their lineups again? Let us know in the comments.
