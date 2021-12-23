The Shogo is the real hero of Honda’s 2021 lineup

Honda had a hell of a year, didn’t it? Among the cars it released or revealed in 2021 were the all-new Civic, the all-new BR-V, and the all-new HR-V.

That’s quite a trio up there, but none of them are our pick for the most capable car in the brand’s lineup this year. That honor belongs to the Honda Shogo—because what’s a versatile seat layout or impressive 0-100kph time compared to putting a smile on a kid’s face?

The Honda Shogo is an electric vehicle built to transport young patients while confined in the hospital. We all know how stressful hospital stays can be, and constantly being moved around from room to room in a wheelchair doesn’t exactly help make matters easier. This is where the Shogo comes in.

The ride isn’t just a wheelchair disguised as a car, either. Occupants can actually control the thing at speeds of up to 8kph (the speed limit is adjustable) using a steering wheel. It’s also built with soft-touch materials for easy cleaning and is equipped with a pole holder, a manual push bar, as well as cup holders. There’s even a functioning horn with different sound settings.

“Creating Shogo to help support these patients during what can be a stressful time in the hospital has been a labor of love for our passionate team of Honda associates and we're especially proud to introduce Shogo during this holiday season at CHOC [Children's Health of Orange County],” Hundy Liu, Honda America’s manager of automobile advertising, said in a statement.

“To see the joy on the faces of these young patients when they get behind the wheel of Shogo is truly rewarding.”

This is neat, but what would be neater is if the brand could build these things to look like actual mass-market models. We can imagine the smile on a kid’s face as he’s rolling down the hospital corridor behind the wheel of a Civic Type R. Agree?

