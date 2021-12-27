Report: Honda is discontinuing the Civic Hatchback in Thailand

The chances may be slim, but we know many of you are still wishing Honda Cars Philippines would eventually bring back the Civic Hatchback to its stable, especially with the recent arrival of the next-generation Civic. Well, now’s not the time to get your hopes up, because we’ve just received some unfortunate news from the Land of Smiles.

According to a report by PaulTan.org, Honda is now discontinuing sales of the Civic Hatchback over in Thailand. This exit is pretty much confirmation that the all-new Civic sedan will be the only version of the Civic that we’ll be seeing on our shores.

The reason behind this decision is apparently the hatchback’s low sales in the market. Not only does it account for just a small ratio of Honda’s sales in Thailand, but the actual number of units sold has also continued to go down over the past few years. Specifically, from 3,016 units moved in 2017 to just 1,843 in 2019.

Continue reading below ↓

It truly is a bummer, especially considering how exciting the next-generation Civic Hatchback looks. Welp, there go our chances of ever seeing a comeback. Anyway, to help get your spirits up, maybe we can interest you in a modern Civic EG Hatchback render instead?

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.