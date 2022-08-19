The 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz carries the murdered-out look really well

For the most part, we dig pickups that carry a more popping appearance. The Ford Ranger, for example, looks pretty good in orange, and the Toyota Hilux really stands out in red. In the case of the Hyundai Santa Cruz’s more serious appearance and all, we think going dark is the most fitting.

Apparently, Hyundai agrees. The South Korean car manufacturer has endowed its truck with a stealthier appearance for 2023 courtesy of a new Night variant.

As far as this unit’s shape and overall design are concerned, there aren’t really many changes to take in. The meat of this release is in the colors—or the lack thereof, rather. Components like the 20-inch alloy wheels, grille, fascia trim, door handles, and side mirror housing all come in a darker shade here.

PHOTO BY Hyundai

These units come in all-wheel-drive and run on a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 275hp and 420Nm of torque. Shifting is managed through an eight-speed automatic transmission and paddle shifters.

Other changes? Hyundai has made more advanced safety bits like blind-spot collision avoidance assist and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist across the entire Santa Cruz range.

Like it? The Hyundai Santa Cruz Night unit will set you back a cool $35,810 (P2 million). You could just buy yourself a regular Santa Cruz and achieve the same look by going the aftermarket route if you want. What say you?

More photos of the Hyundai Santa Cruz Night 2023:

PHOTO BY Hyundai

