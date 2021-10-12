Do you prefer Thailand’s Isuzu D-Max V-Cross over what’s locally available?

The all-new Isuzu D-Max is already one of the toughest trucks in the market in terms of appearance. So, what do you do to build on that aesthetic then? Well, not much.

Hey, don’t fix what isn’t broken, right? This is why we like the route the brand has taken with the D-Max V-Cross over in Thailand.

PHOTO BY Isuzu

Essentially, the V-Cross has a slight edge over what we have here in the Philippines in terms of ruggedness. It comes equipped with a sportier blacked-out grille up front flanked by your familiar angry headlights with black plastic accents. The vehicle runs on more macho-looking 18-inch wheels as well.

Overall, we think the V-Cross has a bit more going for it compared to its local counterpart, the Isuzu D-Max LS-E. We’re also digging its stealthy ‘Opec Gray’ exterior, too, and its availability with two doors instead of four is something we don’t get either.

PHOTO BY Isuzu

And that’s about it as far as alterations go here. The interior is pretty much identical to what’s available around our parts. Units run on a 3.0-liter turbodiesel capable of up to 187hp and 450Nm of torque with power driven to all four wheels.

Yes, we know this is about as light as aesthetic changes like this come—but that’s a good thing. Again, the D-Max is already one of the most brutish-looking rides out there. That and, well, you can’t seriously be tired of the model’s look this early, can you? Let us know what you think of the pickup’s appearance in the comments.

PHOTO BY Isuzu

PHOTO BY Isuzu

PHOTO BY Isuzu

PHOTO BY Isuzu

PHOTO BY Isuzu

PHOTO BY Isuzu

