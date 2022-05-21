Car News

This one-off Ferrari Roma takes inspiration from Japanese culture and design

Courtesy of Ferrari Tailor Made
by Peter Rawlins | 4 hours ago
Front quarter view of a Japan-themed Ferrari Roma by Ferrari Tailor Made
PHOTO: Ferrari
Ferrari

Ever wanted a Ferrari in your life, but concerned it’ll lack a Japanese touch? Enter this one-of-a-kind Ferrari Roma, which takes inspiration from traditional Japanese design, culture, and crafts. Right you are.

Let’s start on the exterior—particularly that vivid blue paint job, which is apparently inspired by indigo dyes popular in Japanese design culture. Looks a lot better than our last attempt at a home tie-dye T-shirt, that’s for sure.

Rear quarter view of a Japan-themed Ferrari Roma by Ferrari Tailor Made

Kimono-upholstered seats of a Japan-themed Ferrari Roma by Ferrari Tailor Made

Recommended Videos

The same shade is also found on the seat trim inserts and carpets, made of sakiori fabric or recycled kimono fabric. In the case of this Roma, two kimono from 75 and 45 years ago, respectively, were used. Vintage.

Other details include the indigo headlining—made using a wax resist dyeing method to form intricate patterns—and the door handles, which are enclosed in tightly handwoven strips of black leather in homage to tsukami, the ancient art of wrapping the grips of katana swords.

Copper-plated gearshift of a Japan-themed Ferrari Roma by Ferrari Tailor Made

The eagle-eyed will have also noticed the copper plating detail on the gear selector. That’s inspired by a Kyoto-based family business known for its copper tea canisters, and the color is replicated on the Roma’s wheels. Brave. Then there’s the kamon crest on the center armrest and door sills, designed to represent the wheel from an ox-drawn carriage, apparently.

Thoughts on the work of Ferrari’s Tailor Made department?

Copper-colored alloy wheel of a Japan-themed Ferrari Roma by Ferrari Tailor Made

Door sill detail of a Japan-themed Ferrari Roma by Ferrari Tailor Made

Kimono-upholstered seats of a Japan-themed Ferrari Roma by Ferrari Tailor Made

Center armrest of a Japan-themed Ferrari Roma by Ferrari Tailor Made

Profile of a Japan-themed Ferrari Roma by Ferrari Tailor Made

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

PHOTO: Ferrari

