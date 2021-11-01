Anyone else think this three-row Jeep Wrangler should go into production?

Yes, this is a Jeep Wrangler with a third row. It’s called the Overlook, and not only does it look awesome, but it also makes a lot of sense. Well, at least here in the Philippines where car buyers are utterly obsessed with being able to cram as many family members into one ride as possible.

Sadly, no, this isn’t a real thing. By that we mean it’s real, as it’s going to be on display at this year’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, but it is not actually going into production.

PHOTO BY Jeep

To achieve the new configuration, the company had to extend the off-roader’s cabin by 304mm. The rear’s roofline also sits 127mm higher than that of the stock version. The roof is removable, by the way, and also features multiple side- and front-facing windows for an enhanced viewing experience.

Other add-ons include Fox suspension with a two-inch lift kit, 20-inch Black Rhino York wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich mud tires, black tubular side steps, an aftermarket steel bumper up front, and a new satin black grille.

PHOTO BY Jeep

As with many off-road SUVs at SEMA, lighting won’t be an issue. The Wrangler Overlook comes equipped with aftermarket LED lights, each capable of shining 4,800 lumens in the vehicle’s path.

This vehicle’s interior has received a few upgrades as well. Seats are wrapped in premium black leather by Katzkin, and the dashboard gets Sahara Bronze stitching to match the SUV’s exterior. Center panels also flaunt some nice suede, too.

PHOTO BY Jeep

Again, though, it’s just a concept. Would a factory version of this configuration make something like the Wrangler more appealing to you? Or are you fine with relying on aftermarket bits to make this setup happen? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Jeep

