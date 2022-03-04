Kia has not one but two electric pickups in the works

Kia boss Ho-Sung Song has announced a fairly major future plan at the company’s 2022 CEO Investor Day, including an aim to launch two new Kia electric vehicle models every year from 2023 to 2027. What markets and countries those EVs will make it to is unclear as of yet, but Kia has said that there will be two electric pickup trucks and an “entry-level” passenger car among them.

One of the first cars to launch will be the EV9 SUV that you see above. That’s set to arrive in 2023, and Kia has announced a few more details since we first saw the concept back in November last year. For instance, we now know that it’ll do 0-100kph in around 5sec with a maximum range of 540km.

Kia’s plan isn’t to go all-electric just yet, though. It hopes to sell 1.2 million EVs in 2030, but is also targeting growth to four million global vehicle sales in the same year.

What do we think of the announcement, folks? Excited for Kia’s entry-level EV and pickups?

