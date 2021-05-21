For the first time, an F1 race-winning car once driven by Hamilton will go up for bids

Step right up, folks, for we’ve got arguably one of the most exciting ‘Auction Finds’ you’ll see on this space: For the first time, a Formula 1 car that was once raced by Lewis Hamilton is set to be put up for auction by RM Sotheby’s.

This is the McLaren-Mercedes MP4-25A Formula 1 race car that Hamilton was driving when he won the 2010 Turkish GP. Coincidentally, it will become the first Hamilton F1 car and Hamilton GP-winning car that will ever be offered for public sale.

RM Sotheby's

To mark the momentous occasion, the race car will be auctioned live on July 17th at Silverstone—on the Saturday afternoon of the race weekend—and will be driven around Hamilton’s home track throughout the live bidding. This concept is also another first for this special auction.

“RM Sotheby’s is thrilled to partner, once again, with Formula 1 and bring this amazing motorsport consignment to the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix 2021,” said RM Sotheby’s global head of private sales Shelby Myers. “The McLaren MP4-25A, chassis no. 01, is well beyond special; it represents one of the finest McLaren’s ever made available for sale. Its history of wins, podiums, and fastest laps at the hands of Lewis and Jenson make it a truly unique piece of motor racing and motorsport history and we are excited to be able to bring it to sale in a year that has seen Lewis Hamilton surpass virtually every record previously held.”

RM Sotheby's

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with RM Sotheby’s in announcing the first-ever sale of a Lewis Hamilton F1 GP-winning car,” said F1 director of hospitality and experiences Kate Beavan. “The timing of the sale couldn’t be better. A little over 10 years on from Lewis’ race win #12 in Istanbul, the car will be offered for public sale at Silverstone—home of Formula 1 racing and the wake of Lewis surpassing Michael Schumacher’s all-time F1 race wins total.

“After the huge success of our Abu Dhabi sale in 2019, this very special event will see us actually auction an F1 car, while it is being driven around an F1 circuit. It is an incredible stage upon which to sell this iconic car.”

RM Sotheby's

The F1 car is estimated to sell anywhere from $5,000,000 to $7,000,000 (P239 million to P335 million). Say you were a hard-core Hamilton fan with a few hundred million bucks to spare, would you care to bid for this one?

