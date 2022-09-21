New 2023 Lexus ES300h Luxury variant now in PH

Toyota isn’t the only manufacturer that’s been busy injecting hybrids into its Philippine lineup. Lexus, the brand’s luxury counterpart, has been bringing cleaner offerings in as well.

The latest hybrid to become available courtesy of Lexus Philippines is the ES300h Luxury. This variant joins the likes of the ES300h Executive and ES350 Premier in the local market. Price-wise, the new introduction is sandwiched between its two siblings at P4,218,000.

Powering this Lexus offering is a hybrid setup with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and a battery located underneath the rear seats (which, by the way, comes with an eight-year warranty). These two combine to give the Lexus ES 300h Luxury a total system output of 218hp.

PHOTO BY Lexus Philippines

In terms of packaging, the Lexus ES300h Luxury is largely similar to the top-spec ES350 Premiere. Some of the vehicle’s more notable components include stunning 18-inch wheels, leather seats with 10-way power adjustment, an automatic trunk, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen display.

One of the biggest selling points here—besides the hybrid performance and stylish looks—is the vehicle’s safety package. It comes with Lexus Safety Sense, which includes advanced features such as a pre-collision system, adaptive high beams, lane departure alert, dynamic radar cruise control, and lane tracing assist.

Check out the updated Lexus ES prices and variants below:

Lexus ES 2023

Lexus ES300h Executive - P3,838,000 Lexus ES300h Luxury - P4,218,000 Lexus ES350 Premiere - P4,828,000

That’s some nice spacing in terms of price between the three variants if you ask us. So, would you consider the new Lexus ES 300h Luxury over its two other counterparts? Let us know in the comments.

