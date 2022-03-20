You have to look closely to see the improvements in the Lexus LC Hokkaido Edition

What’s that, you say? You want news of a special-edition V8? Well, it just so happens that we’ve taken delivery of such news very recently.

It arrives in the shape of the Lexus LC, now in its seventh year of existence and well into the stage of life when manufacturers take the ‘make a few in a different color’ approach to keep interest alive.

Except Lexus hasn’t even gone that far, with “an exclusive signature black grille and ornamentation” the only bits highlighted for their uniqueness on this, the Hokkaido Edition. Boo.

PHOTO BY Lexus

Continue reading below ↓

No, body-color choices amount to Flare Red, Sonic Platinum, F White, and Graphite, with red or black fabric roofs available on Convertible models. You also get 21-inch alloys, LED headlamps, and ‘afterburner-style’ taillights to complete the look.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

ALSO READ:

Reminder: Bad things happen when you try to drive away with a wheel clamp

The interior is a mix of dark reds and blacks, with more red on the driver’s side to keep the focus on the occupant commanding the wheel. Sorry, passengers.

Propulsion comes from a 3.5-liter V6 hybrid powertrain (Coupe only) or Lexus’s naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 (Coupe or Convertible). That’s 354hp and 475hp, respectively, in case you needed reminding.

Only 40 Hokkaido Editions will be made in each body type; no need to whip out the trusty TG calculator to work out that total.

PHOTO BY Lexus

Continue reading below ↓

Where does the name come from? Hokkaido island—found in Northern Japan—is home to Lexus’ Shibetsu proving ground, where the legendary LFA was developed.

Sales commence in April, by which point we should also know price details. Coupes start from £82,125 (P5.7 million) right now while Convertibles begin from £97,225 (P6.7 million). So we’d imagine a limited-run car will cost a fair bit more. Actually, where did we leave the trusty TG calculator?

PHOTO BY Lexus

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lexus

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.