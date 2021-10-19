Lexus unveils a colorful lineup of concept cars for Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

As far as custom Lexus designs go, these just might be some of the coolest ones we’ve seen in quite a while.

The 10 vehicles lined up above are custom-wrapped Lexus concepts inspired by each of the 10 superheroes from Marvel’s Eternals. This is part of the carmaker’s latest collaboration with Marvel Studios, which was recently launched with the debut of Parking Spot.

“We’re excited to bring the Eternals partnership to life through these custom-wrapped Lexus vehicles,” said Lexus vice president of marketing Vinay Shahani. “Just as each Eternals character has a distinct style and set of capabilities, so does each character-themed Lexus.”

PHOTO BY Lexus

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The colorful lineup consists of a GX for Ajak (Salma Hayek) and Druig (Barry Keoghan), an LX for Gilgamesh (Don Lee) and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), an LS for Ikaris (Richard Madden), an IS for Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), an RC F for Gemma Chan (Sersi) and RC F Track Edition for Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), an NX for Sprite (Lia McHugh), and an LC500 for Thena (Angelina Jolie).

Eternals is set to hit theaters next month. We’re not betting on these cars making appearances during the film, but it sure would be a treat if that happens. Are you stoked for the premiere? You can check out the rest of the design concepts below.

PHOTO BY Lexus

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.