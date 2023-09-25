Mercifully, the Mansory Gronos 4x4 is limited to just 10 units

Are you sitting down? Okay, hang tight: Mansory has unveiled the Gronos 4x4, its take on the new Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4².

We first saw the new portal-axled G Squared back in June last year, and Mansory clearly decided the looks were far too sedate. Oh, and it sounds like the German tuner thought the standard 577hp 4.0-liter biturbo V8 made the performance a little sedate too, but we’ll come on to that later.

PHOTO BY Mansory

First, the styling. Well, that’s if you can call it styling. Mansory has essentially glued on as much carbon fiber as it possibly can, with wider arches, wider doors, a rear spoiler, roof-mounted spotlights, and something like 600 fake vents. We started counting them for real and quickly got bored.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Why is the all-new Hyundai Santa Fe so...square?

Honda PH launches new Beat priced at P71.4k, 50th Anniversary Edition at P74.4k

We’re told the hood is carbon-fiber, too, as is the spare wheel cover, the mirror caps, the cover for the exhaust tips, and even the little surrounds for the indicators. We’re almost surprised the 22-inch wheels aren’t carbon. Mansory itself describes the Gronos 4x4 as having a “powerful yet elegant appearance.” Hmm.

PHOTO BY Mansory

Just 10 of these things will be built, and inside you get four seats with an extended center console that splits the captain’s chairs in the back. There’s a whole load of quilted leather in there, too (heck, it’s even on the floor), plus many Mansory logos and an engine start button that has been relocated to the headliner.

And yes, we must return to the performance stats. Mansory has upped the V8’s output to 838hp and 999Nm of torque. That means 0-100kph is dealt with in just 4.5sec. What do we reckon then—ruined or refined?

More photos of the Mansory Gronos 4x4:

PHOTO BY Mansory

PHOTO BY Mansory

PHOTO BY Mansory

PHOTO BY Mansory

PHOTO BY Mansory

PHOTO BY Mansory

PHOTO BY Mansory

PHOTO BY Mansory

PHOTO BY Mansory

PHOTO BY Mansory

PHOTO BY Mansory

PHOTO BY Mansory

PHOTO BY Mansory

PHOTO BY Mansory

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.