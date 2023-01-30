Are you digging the Mazda 2’s new face?

The Mazda 2 has long been one of the best-looking offerings in the subcompact segment. This, however, hasn’t stopped the Japanese carmaker from drastically changing the vehicle’s look with its latest refresh.

For 2023, the Mazda 2 will have a very different face that features a large solid panel of body-colored trim front and center. You do have to option of choosing a darker color or a more conventional mesh grille type depending on the variant you get, but this new addition is the big surprise with this design overhaul.

PHOTO BY Mazda

Also changed for 2023 is the Mazda 2’s wheels. The model gets a new design that gives the wheels’ body-colored accents more prominence. The front and rear bumpers are new, and Mazda claims that a new treatment to the 2’s two-tone exterior results in reduced energy consumption compared to traditional color schemes.

Inside the vehicle, Mazda has opted to incorporate some bio-engineered plastic to make the 2 more in line with its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. The rest of the cabin should look and feel familiar, save for changes to the interior’s use of contrast stitching.

The new Mazda 2 starts at ¥1,529,000 (around P643,000) in Japan. Please tell us what you think of its new design in the comments section.

