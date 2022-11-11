The Mazda BT-50 4x4 Pangolin Edition 2 is a badass pickup with a purpose

A pangolin isn’t exactly an animal you’d associate with the ruggedness of a pickup truck, but somehow, Mazda Philippines made it work with the release of the BT-50 Pangolin Edition.

If you’ll recall, the Pangolin Edition was built for the market to help aid local pangolin conservation efforts. Well, Mazda has extended its partnership with the Katala Foundation and is commemorating this with the BT-50 4x4 Pangolin Edition 2.

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

The second release of the special edition vehicle gives the pickup an even more trail-ready appearance. These bad boys run on 18-inch Rota alloy wheels finished in gloss black. The icing on the cake here is the center caps, which feature the animal the vehicle is based on. Additionally, the wheels are offset by 10mm and now sit flush with the blacked-out fender flares and body-color sidesteps.

These trucks come in an attractive two-tone finish and come with a rear sports bar to provide the appearance of added utility and improve airflow. Another major highlight here is the inclusion of a lockable revolver bed cover to keep cargo in the back secure.

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

Mazda BT-50 4x4 Pangolin Edition 2 units come powered by a 3.0-liter turbodiesel capable of 187hp and up to 450Nm of torque. Shifting is handled through a six-speed automatic transmission. These units also get a drive mode selector and electronic rear differential lock for off-road encounters.

Standard safety features include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking. Seven airbags are also available to keep occupants safe in the event of a crash.

Want one? The first 100 buyers just need to slap an extra P68,000 on top of the BT-50 4x4’s standard P1,790,000 price tag.

More photos of the Mazda BT-50 4x4 Pangolin Edition 2

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines

PHOTO BY Mazda Philippines