Mazda celebrates Miata Club Philippines’ 25th year with a special-edition MX-5

Alongside the launch of the 2022 MX-5, Mazda Philippines also marked the 25th anniversary of Miata Club Philippines (MCP). In celebration of the milestone, Mazda Philippines president Steven Tan announced that an MX-5 MCP 25th Anniversary Edition will be available in our market.

This special-edition Miata is exclusive to the Philippines. It is finished in Platinum Quartz Metallic with a red stripe on the hood. It can only be had with a Navy Blue soft top. It sits on 17-inch alloy wheels.

It is powered by the MX-5’s standard 2.0-liter Skyactiv-G gasoline engine that churns out 181hp and 205Nm of torque. This special-edition version can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Like all 2022 MX-5 models, this will also be equipped with Mazda’s new Kinmatic Posture Control (KCP) technology.

The Mazda MX-5 MCP 25th Anniversary Edition is priced at P2,250,000 for the manual variant and P2,300,000 for the automatic. Mazda Philippines has confirmed that MCP members will have priority reservations until February 28, 2022. Beyond that, the car will be available to the public.

The carmaker has also mentioned that this will only be a limited-time production, not a limited-production model. Deliveries are scheduled from September 2022 to September 2023.

So, what do you think of this new Miata, readers?

