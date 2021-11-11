Is the Mazda BT-50 about to join the local pickup wars?

Well, Mazda Philippines isn’t about to end the year quietly. Only a couple of weeks ago, the carmaker announced mild-hybrid versions of the 3 and the CX-30 as well updates for the 2 and the CX-3, but if its latest launch teasers are anything to go by, it’s set to close out 2021 in a big way—as in midsize-pickup big.

We’re of course talking about the all-new Mazda BT-50, the brand’s co-developed truck with fellow Japanese manufacturer Isuzu.

A pair of teaser posts have materialized on Mazda PH’s official Facebook page, and the second is a solid hint that this is the BT-50, judging by that muscular form peeping from the shadows. It’s definitely the right time for the model to make its local appearance—pretty much all the major players in the segment have made their debut. About now’s the time to enter fashionably late and catch the attention of the buying public.

And the BT-50 is certainly capable of catching attention. This may share the bones of the D-Max, but the design is thoroughly, completely Mazda. Kodo design on a truck? It’s executed beautifully here, and the final product is somehow rugged and elegant at the same time. Literally a brute in a suit.

From what we’ve seen of the model so far, its unique looks, luxurious interior, and bulletproof Isuzu-sourced powertrain will make it a worthy contender in the highly competitive midsize-pickup class when it lands here. Which could be anytime soon. More as we have it.

